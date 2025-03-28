Local winners revealed in Warwickshire CAMRA's pub awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two pubs in south Warwickshire have been named as the best in their categories in the 2025 CAMRA Heart of Warwickshire competition.

Every year, all CAMRA branches nominate and vote for their favourite pubs in their area. The winners then go on to the county, regional and national awards.

For the first time, there were two categories – Best Town Pub and Best Country Pub.

The pubs were chosen based on beer scores awarded throughout the last year and branch member was votes.

Each branch member could vote for up to three pubs in each category, with three points awarded for first choice, two for second choice and one for the third choice.

All votes were then added together to provide an overall score for each pub and the pub with the most votes was crowned overall pub of the year.

Everyone who voted was entered into a draw for a free ticket to the Harbury Beer and Cider Festival and John Bower was the winner.

CAMRA Heart of Warwickshire covers a section of the south of the county, including Leamington, Warwick and Southam and some of the surrounding villages.

Here are the winners of the 2025 CAMRA Heart of Warwickshire Competition

The Old Post Office in Warwick was named Town Pub Winner and Pub Of The Year, which means the pub will now be going forward to the County Pub Of The Year competition.

The runners up in the Town Pub category were: The Eagle and The Four Penny Pub, both in Warwick.

The New Inn in Norton Lindsey was named the winners of the Country Pub category, with the runners up being The Case is Altered in Hatton and The Harvester in Long Itchington.

Speaking about the win, Tim Maccabe, one of the owners of The Old Post Office and The Eagle pubs, said: “It was quite a week because we hit our 500th ale for which we got a small presentation from CAMRA but they also presented The Eagle with runner up in the Heart of Warwickshire district Pub Of The Year 2025 awards.

"Then on Friday they presented the award for winner to The Old Post Office.

"It's not bad considering we hadn’t ever run a pub begore until we bought The Eagle three years ago.”

Steve Lloyd, chairman Norton Lindsey Community Pub Ltd, said: “This incredible recognition celebrates our commitment to great beer, wonderful food, warm hospitality, and a true community atmosphere.

“Winning this award is a huge honour, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our fantastic customers, hardworking team led by Caroline, our wonderful Chef Cyd, and the local community.

"Since reopening as a community-owned pub, our goal has been to create a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy excellent cask ales, delicious food, and great company.

“A massive thank you to CAMRA for this recognition and to all our patrons who continue to support us. We look forward to raising a glass with you all soon – here’s to many more great times at The New Inn.”

Julie Griffiths, chair, at CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Heart of Warwickshire branch added: "I am delighted to have awarded the best pubs in our branch with the recognition they deserve.

"This year we expanded our outlook to highlight the best of the town and the country.

"Our members responded with their votes and we have two outstanding Pubs of the Year, and very worthy runner-ups.”