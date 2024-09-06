A district councillor seeking answers over Kenilworth’s “bridge to nowhere” has been promised a detailed response by a senior counterpart at Warwickshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Richard Dickson, Warwick District Council’s Liberal Democrat representative for Kenilworth St John’s, came forward to speak at Thursday’s meeting of the county’s cabinet – the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas.

That came on the back of the county’s financial report which confirmed that the A46 project – a new roundabout that bridges over the arterial route to increase capacity to reduce delays and improve road safety – was expected to run more than £4.6 million over budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £38 million project, announced in December 2020, was due to be completed by the summer of 2022, meaning it has been delayed for longer than it was meant to take to finish.

Kenilworth Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Dickson at the A46 Stoneleigh Junction. Picture supplied.

An appendix in the cabinet papers says the team behind the project is “exploring various options” with the overspend declared set to be “materially impacted by the adjudication decision about a number of complex issues”.

It adds: “Corporate board will consider the risks associated with the scheme in light of the adjudication decision and a further report will be brought to members as soon as possible.”

Councillor Dickson delivered a withering assessment.

“Two years ago, in January 2023, the current bridge across the A46 was installed. But it was not connected to the rest of the junction,” he said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today the bridge remains unconnected. It is a bridge to nowhere. It is seen by thousands of drivers in Warwickshire every day and it is an icon of project mismanagement.

“It is, some would say, a symbol of the disconnectedness in Warwickshire, the economic, social, political, even spiritual disconnectedness in our county.

“It is hard for people to believe that everything is okay in Warwickshire, to trust in its leadership, when they see with their own eyes every day at this bridge that it is not.”

He requested that a breakdown of the cost overruns be made available, plus assessments of how likely more cost overruns were, confidence levels in the new December target completion date and for details of how the council would review what had gone wrong and the subsequent reputational damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire County Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston) fielded the question.

“You are quite right in some respects, there are some problems with that bridge and the completion of it but that is clearly quite a lot for a verbal response with any amount of detail," he replied.

“I am asking for a detailed response to every part of your question. You will receive it via email, detailing what we are doing and what has gone wrong, if (anything) at all.”

The A46 scheme has been funded by the County Council, the Department for Transport, West Midlands Combined Authority with contributions from Warwick University and Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the project can be found on the county council’s website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-stoneleigh-junction/1http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-stoneleigh-junction/1