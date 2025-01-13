Long Itchington Doctor who specialises in women's health is up for two national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Long Itchington doctor who specialises in dermatology and women’s health has been shortlisted for two national awards.

Medical aesthetics doctor and GP Dr Hazel Parkinson, of Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, has been shortlisted in The AlumierMD Award for Rising Star of the Year in the Aesthetics Awards 2025 and Best Menopause Patient Case Study and Best Menopause Doctor in the Menopause in Aesthetics Awards 2025.

The Aesthetics Awards is the most prestigious and longest-standing awards ceremony in the UK medical aesthetics specialty.

Winners will be announced at The Aesthetics Awards ceremony in London on March 15.

The inaugural Menopause in Aesthetics Award (MiA) will be held on February 7 in London.

She is also a speaker at the MiA 2025 event, which brings together a world-class, multidisciplinary faculty to share the latest science, innovations, and clinical expertise, alongside 40 top exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and services in the field.

Dr Hazel said: “Being shortlisted for these awards is such an honour and a proud moment for me.

"I’m passionate about supporting women through all stages of life, including the perimenopause and menopause.

"Helping women feel confident and healthy at every age is at the heart of what I do.

“I see aesthetics as an extension of wellness—caring for yourself from the inside out—and I specialise in achieving natural results that help women look and feel their very best.

"It is wonderful to have this work recognised, and I’m excited to celebrate with so many talented professionals in London.”