Final award for retired festival director of Leamington Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The career of Festival Director Richard Phillips MBE, who retired in May after overseeing his 109th event, has now been recognised by the British Arts Festivals Association giving him the 2024 award for Exceptional Service and Outstanding Contribution to Arts Festivals.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard, who has since 1977 created and directed 109 festivals, was previously given, at a BAFA conference in Brighton in 2010, the award for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Festivals. Up to that time the award had been given to individuals in the festivals in Brighton, Edinburgh and Glastonbury.

Still living in the house in Warwick where he was born in 1940, Richard, after three years of teaching in Italy and Warwick, joined Sadler’s Wells Opera in 1966 and then moved to Yorkshire Arts Association for the whole of the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1976, a three-month sabbatical spent researching on the continent, led to the creation of the York Early Music Festival in 1977 and Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival in 1978.

Richard Phillips MBE. Picture supplied.

Returning to Warwick in 1980, besides starting a wine business, he soon became involved with Warwick Arts Society which had launched Warwick Arts Week that year.

This was to lead to him directing nearly seventy festivals in Warwick and Leamington and, in 2002, he also created a literary event now known as the Warwick Words History Festival. Programming of these festivals has always been strongly themed and in Leamington, Czech music and musicians have been a constant and unique contribution, going back to the Czechoslovak Free Army being stationed in the area 1940-42.

Other festivals in the Midlands that he directed included the Stratford on Avon Music Festival for eight years, the Charlecote Park and Baddesley Clinton Festivals for The National Trust, the Solihull Arts Festival and a couple in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also involved in the creation of the Oundle International Organ Festival which started in 1985.

An important breakthrough for Richard was his appointment as Director of the Norfolk & Norwich Triennial Festival, which dated back to the 1770s.

His first Festival was in October 1988 - it then became an annual event, with other activities around the year.

He remained in this post until October 1991. It led to his programming of two of the King’s Lynn Festivals in subsequent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “No careers officer at school or university could have envisaged a career of nearly sixty years in music with this emphasis on festivals. It was a matter in the 1980s and 90s of thriving on the expansion of sponsorship and the creation of the National Lottery.

"It meant total involvement, planning, programming, managing, attending virtually every performance and sometimes if necessary, washing the wine glasses for the sponsor’s reception the following day.

"I am very lucky to have had these years promoting the arts.

"It has created many friendships and luckily I inherited a house big enough for us to have many artists to stay and our Visitors Book happily reminds us of the social side.

"If putting on festivals is not about fun and friendship, then I say forget it.”