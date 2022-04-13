Long Itchington poet to launch her second book to raise money for mental health charity

The front cover of Renaissance by Long Itchington poet Amy Clennell.

A Long Itchington poet will donate some of the proceeds of her second book to a mental health and wellbeing charity.

Amy Clennell, who was born with cerebral palsy and is also partially sighted, will be donating some of the proceeds from sales of Renaissance to Shawmind.

Amy is unable to write the poems herself so instead speaks them to her mother who types them for her.

Some of the poems in Renaissance won awards in the in the Coventry Positive Images competition in 2020 and 2021.

Amy will launch the book, using a special stamp to sign copies at Kenilworth Books on Saturday April 23 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

To buy a copy of Renaissance visit https://triggerhub.org/product/renaissance-amy-clennell/