Longer summer opening times for recycling centres including Leamington and Rugby

Over the Easter break, all South Warwickshire sites will be open on Saturday 8th April and Easter Sunday 9th April. The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne are closed today (Friday April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) due to planning permission restrictions.

Recycling centres across Warwickshire are now operating under longer opening hours for the summer.

Princes Drive in Leamington, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth along with Hunters Lane in Rugby, Burton Farm in Stratford and Judkins in Nuneaton will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30am to 3:15pm, Wednesdays from 9:30am to 6:15pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30am to 5:45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shipston’s recycling centre will be open from Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:15pm ad Saturday and Sunday- 8:30am to 12:15pm

Recycling centres. Stock image.

The centre at Stockton will be open on Mondays from 9:30am to 3:15pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30am to 5:45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wellesbourne’s recycling centre will also be open on Mondays from 9:30am to 3:15pm and Saturdays and Sundays between 8:30am and 5:45pm.

Over this Easter weekend, all sites will be open tomorrow (Saturday April 8) and Easter Sunday (April 9).

The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne are closed today (Good Friday April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) due to planning permission restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement