Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
2 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
3 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
3 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies

Longer summer opening times for recycling centres including Leamington and Rugby

Over the Easter break, all South Warwickshire sites will be open on Saturday 8th April and Easter Sunday 9th April. The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne are closed today (Friday April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) due to planning permission restrictions.

By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

Recycling centres across Warwickshire are now operating under longer opening hours for the summer.

Princes Drive in Leamington, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth along with Hunters Lane in Rugby, Burton Farm in Stratford and Judkins in Nuneaton will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30am to 3:15pm, Wednesdays from 9:30am to 6:15pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30am to 5:45pm.

Shipston’s recycling centre will be open from Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:15pm ad Saturday and Sunday- 8:30am to 12:15pm

Most Popular
Recycling centres. Stock image.Recycling centres. Stock image.
Recycling centres. Stock image.

The centre at Stockton will be open on Mondays from 9:30am to 3:15pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30am to 5:45pm.

Wellesbourne’s recycling centre will also be open on Mondays from 9:30am to 3:15pm and Saturdays and Sundays between 8:30am and 5:45pm.

Over this Easter weekend, all sites will be open tomorrow (Saturday April 8) and Easter Sunday (April 9).

The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne are closed today (Good Friday April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) due to planning permission restrictions.

Read More
Warwickshire councils to get £10k boost for CCTV but councillor says its a 'mini...

Visitors are advised to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit. Full details of all the waste streams that can be recycled at the nine recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book 15 or 30-minute time slots, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

LeamingtonKenilworthShipston