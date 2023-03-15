Looking at the effect of the Commonwealth Games on Leamington and Warwick

The flag was raised at Leamington Town Hall for Commonwealth Day on Monday which coincided with the publication of a report by Warwick District Council containing an analysis of the ‘outcomes and legacy’ of the towns hosting the Lawn Bowls, Para Lawn Bowls and Cycling Road Races for the event last summer.

As the flag was raised in Leamington for Commonwealth Day this week Warwick District Council has released a report on the effect hosting events for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games last summer has had on the town and Warwick.

The report includes an analysis of the “outcomes and legacy’ of hosting the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competitions and Cycling Road Races and the associated festival sites, CultureFest, Queen’s Baton Relay, street dressing and a wide variety of public realm and infrastructure improvements including those made at Leamington Station.

The report includes the results of two separate independent surveys to measure the economic impact of hosting the games and to gauge local opinion on expectations and awareness.

Pictured raising the Commonwealth Flag from left to right: Councillor Parminder Singh Birdi, Mayor of Warwick; Christina Boxer, WDC Commonwealth Games Programme Manager; Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, Chair of Warwick District Council; Mrs Pat Edgington, Royal British Legion Chairman; Lauren Cox, Commonwealth Games Swimming Relay Bronze Medallist; Councillor Sidney Syson, Vice-Chairman of Warwick District Council; Councillor Nick Wilkins, Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa; Councillor Barry Franklin, Mayor of Whitnash.

The findings confirmed the district had benefited from being part of a major international sporting event that provided good publicity for the area and that the influx of visitors boosted the economy of both towns.

A total of £1.8 million was awarded to Warwick District Council from Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership for infrastructure improvements ahead of Victoria Park’s role as the venue for the bowls competitions.

This funding included a sum of almost £1.6 million from the Government’s Local Growth Fund (LGF).

The leader of WDC, and portfolio holder for the Commonwealth Games, Councillor Andrew Day, said: “With minimal preparation time, a worldwide pandemic and only a small team of staff, I am immensely proud of the achievements of the Council, local volunteers and all our partners and stakeholders in pulling off a magic moment in our history.

The Commonwealth Flag at Leamington Town Hall.

"Being a host venue for the Games not only brought us economic and community benefits, but also global recognition for our corner of the Commonwealth as a warm and welcoming location for future international events.”

Sarah Windrum, chair of CWLEP added: “Warwick District was buzzing last summer as we welcomed athletes and visitors from across the world to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the legacy will be felt for many years to come.

"The infrastructure and public realm improvements which were funded by CWLEP will have a lasting effect for visitors and residents alike as well as the boost to the economy for local businesses last year.”

At a ceremony at Leamington Town Hall on Monday (March 13) representatives from WDC, the Mayors of Leamington, Whitnash and Warwick and the chairman of the Royal British Legion were joined by Leamington-born swimming bronze medallist Lauren Cox to raise the Commonwealth flag as part of an annual celebration observed by 54 countries worldwide.

WDC chairwoman Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, said: "We can raise the Commonwealth Flag with much pride this year, knowing that following the success of last year’s games, when our small district became a focal point for tv audiences, visitors, competitors and spectators from across the world our connection with the countries of the Commonwealth is stronger than ever.”

