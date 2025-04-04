Looking back: remembering the former iconic Leamington shop Toytown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire World and The Courier is again looking back at the former iconic Leamington town centre shop Toytown after its owner Gordon Dobson died aged 93 recently, writes Oliver Williams.

In 2012, around his 80th birthday, Gordon shared his memories of first being the shop’s manager from 1966 and later its managing director/owner from 1977 during its golden years.

At the time, he said: “I never thought it would make me so emotional but by looking back it really has.”

Such was Gordon’s heartache when he closed the shop, at 105 Regent Street, in 1995 due to rising costs, he couldn't even bring himself to walk past it for a year after.

Toytown in Regent Street, Leamington. Photo courtesy of Mark Dobson.

Toytown had opened ten years before Gordon took charge but he said that back then it was more a ‘bazaar’ resembling a market stall on one floor of the site, which is now occupied by the Leamington branch of the Giggling Squid restaurant chain.

Gordon, who brought his family to Leamington in 1966 and lived in Portland Street, oversaw major changes and refurbishments to the shop, which included its outward and upward expansion.

He said: “It was purely because of high rents, that’s what caused me to close, at the time we were still going strong it was just the matter that when the review came and I took it to arbitration the building’s owner wanted a 222 per cent increase in the rents and they were given 155 per cent increase.”

The ride on giraffe as part of Toytown's Lego section was very popular with young customers. Photo courtesy of Mark Dobson.

Despite the closure Toy Town’s story was largely one of success.

In its heyday it was the largest independent toy shop in the country and the first in Leamington to advertise on national television.

It led the way in regard to the stock it would bring into the UK, being the first shop to have Playmobil and Hello Kitty products.

Gordon’s family were also involved in the booming business.

A children's paradise: The shop floor of Toytown. Photo courtesy of Mark Dobson.

His son Mark was a part-time employee while his late wife Brenda worked in the office and would accompany him to toy fairs as far afield as New York and Nuremberg where he could keep his finger on the pulse of the latest crazes.

For youngster’s Toy Town was an Aladdin’s Cave full of exciting and unexpected things, stocking everything from marbles and joke toys to Hornby models and Subbuteo.

I, personally, remember it being the go-to place for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figures when the comic book, cartoon and film franchise was particularly popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Actor John Pertwee, of Dr Who fame, visited dressed as Worzel Gummidge – another character he was known for – to reopen the shop after it was refurbished in 1981 while Rod Hull and his mischievous glove puppet Emu terrorised staff on another, later, occasion.

Some of the Toytown team inckuding owner Gordon Dobson. Photo courtesy of Mark Dobson.

Gordon said: “One point, which sticks in my mind was when the bombing in Birmingham had happened and everyone got out of the city the following weekend.

“I’d never seen that amount of people in this shop, it was shoulder to shoulder there was no space at all, it was scary in a way”.

Along with celebrity appearances, Toytown became known for putting on a show for its customers with its annual Santa’s Grotto becoming a favourite event for children in and around the town.

Youngsters were encouraged to stay and play, providing they behaved themselves, and the store was vibrant, colourful and welcoming.

Gordon said: “Even now if I’m out somewhere people will say ‘Oh Toy Town, why isn’t there a place like that now?’ and they like to reminisce and remember what it was like.

“Things changed and there were stores which were large enough to absorb it and continued but it was the smaller shops which were affected the most.

Gordon Dobson, the manager and owner of Toytown, died recently aged 93. In 2012 around his 80th birthday, he shared his memories of the former iconic shop with The Leamington Courier newspaper. Photo courtesy of Mark Dobson.

“I could see internet shopping coming along but it was something I would had to have gone into whether I wanted to or not.”

Having built the store up and drawn in shoppers from all over the country, Gordon had much to be proud of.

“We had people coming in, particularly after we started to advertise on the television, and they were saying ‘this was the first time we’ve been to Leamington, what a nice place it is to come and shop’,” he said.

“It was doing the town an awful lot of good.”

Toytown was also an important retail employer, having up to 40 staff on its books during its busiest periods.

Vera Draper, 84, of Stonehouse Close, Cubbington worked at the shop for 15 years from 1977, selling soft toys and dolls and building up the book department.

She said: “We all had a great time, we were really good assistants and we got on well together and worked hard.

"My stockroom was on the top floor and I had to carry stock up there when a delivery came in.

“We enjoyed Christmas, we used to run a club where people could come in and choose something and pay in instalments until it was fully paid for.”

Even in her later years, Vera would still meet people in Leamington who would remember the time she worked at the shop.

“I still see some of my old customers and they say they’ll never forget it and usually I’ll remember their children and it’s interesting to hear how they got on,” she said.

“My children have said to me it was nice going in there because there were so many nice cheap little things that you could buy like marbles and little cars."

For more memories about Toytown find the group called I Remember Toy Town In Royal Leamington Spa on Facebook here https://tinyurl.com/mr3pbnm7