They plan on buying a new home with their winnings.

A lucky resident from Warwickshire has won £750,000 on a National Lottery game.

The mystery winner, known only as Mr. H, scooped the top prize on the ‘Mega Money Mixer’ Instant Win Game. He said he plans to buy a new home with his winnings.

A lucky resident from Warwickshire has won £750,000 on a National Lottery game

It is not known where in the county Mr. H is from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. H for winning this fantastic prize. He can now buy his dream home. ”

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30million is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from local charities to helping athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement