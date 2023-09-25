Register
Made in Leamington crafts showcase event returns to the town in October

The event, being held at The Royal Pump Rooms, on October 14 and 15, includes 3D artistsshowcasing their skills and creativity across a range of disciplines including ceramics, glass, textiles, furniture and jewellery among others
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
Popular arts and crafts showcase event Made in Leamington will return to the town centre in October.

The event, now in its 12th year, is again being held at its usual venue The Royal Pump Rooms, on Saturday and Sunday October 14 and 15, includes 3D artists

showcasing their skills and creativity and selling their products across a range of disciplines including ceramics, glass, textiles, furniture and jewellery among others.

A flyer for the event. Picture supplied.A flyer for the event. Picture supplied.
A flyer for the event. Picture supplied.

There will be demonstrations and visitors can meet the creators

The opening times on both days are from 11am to 5pm.

The organisers have said: “Well timed with Christmas on the horizon, visitors will have the chance to explore the fabulous work and contemplate their purchases.”

Search for Made in Leamington on Facebook or Instagram

