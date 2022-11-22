Imperial Court is the former home of national lingerie retailer Bravissimo

Imperial Court. Picture supplied.

The former offices of a major Leamington company has been put on the market with a leading agency in the town.

Imperial Court – the former home of national lingerie retailer Bravissimo - is a contemporary 20,419 square foot four-storey office block and is available to let through Leamington-based agency Wareing & Company.

The offices will be the largest available space to rent in Leamington town centre, with floorplates ranging from 3,606 sq ft to 5,651 sq ft, and new lease terms are available on either the whole of the property or on a floor-by-floor basis.

The offices, spread across four floors, will undergo a refurbishment at the beginning of next year and specification is likely to include carpet tile and modern vinyl floor coverings, suspended ceiling with recessed LED lighting, tea point to each suite, two passenger lifts and on-site shower facilities.

It also boasts 72 parking spaces and benefits from Leamington’s great road and rail connections.

Jonathan Blood, Director at Wareing and Company, said: “Imperial Court is an important commercial building in Leamington, with a history of national commercial tenants.

“It’s in a fantastic central location, with modern facilities and great road and rail transport connections to both London and Birmingham, with the added bonus of great on-site parking.

“The site presents a unique opportunity for growing and ambitious businesses looking to expand their operations within the Midlands.

“We are already receiving a lot of interest from a variety of sectors and are looking forward to seeing a new tenant move into this prominent building.”