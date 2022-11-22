Warwick gets 30 new trees to celebrate more than 30 years of its partnership with its twin town

It is also part of Warwick District Council’s ‘Trees for our Future’ campaign

Pictured from left to right at St Nicholas Park: Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi (Mayor of Warwick), Cllr Judy Falp (Portfolio Holder, WDC Cllr Noel Butler (Warwick Town Council), Cllr Rich Eddy (Warwick Town Council), Jayne Topham (WTC Clerk), Cllr Sidney Syson (Vice Chair, WDC). Photo supplied by WDC

Thirty “twinning trees” have been planted in a park in Warwick to celebrate a partnership of more than 30 years between Warwick and its twin town of Verden in Germany.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, and Warwick District Council’s vice-chairman and portfolio holder for green spaces Cllrs Sidney Syson and Judith Falp, were joined by representatives from Warwick Town Council, including Cllr Noel Butler, Cllr Richard Eddy, and the town clerk Jayne Topham to help plant white and pink cherry tree saplings in St Nicholas Park.

The initiative has been led by Warwick Town Council with funding and tree planting support from Warwick District Council.

It is also one of several community projects being facilitated by Warwick District Council as part of its ‘Trees for our Future’ campaign.

The planting of the 30 cherry trees comes ahead of Warwick welcoming a team of young adults from Verden to the town next summer as it hosts EuroCamp 2023.

The two-week event will bring young people from Warwick, its twin towns of Verden (Germany) and Saumur (France), and its friendship towns of Havelberg (Germany), and Formigine (Italy), together for a cultural experience and community art project.

The Eurocampers will also unveil a commemorative sign and see the trees next July.

Cllr Birdi, Mayor of Warwick, said: “Warwick was twinned with Verden, in Lower Saxony in Germany, in 1991.

"In celebration of more than thirty years of partnership with our friends in Verden, we have planted these thirty trees. Verden has also planted thirty trees in recognition of our partnership.

"The colourful cherry trees here in St Nicholas Park are a symbol of the friendship between our respective towns and the connection everyone who lives in Verden and Warwick continues to enjoy today.

"We look forward to welcoming the young people from Verden and our other partner towns to see the trees as part of EuroCamp 2023.”

Cllr Syson added: “We were delighted to lend our support to this project, symbolising friendship, partnership and hope for the future.