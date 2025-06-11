Major project to replace former pub in Leamington's Old Town is now complete

The redevelopment of a former pub in Leamington’s Old Town has now been completed.

Back in December 2017, Warwick District Council appointed Complex Development Projects (CPD) to transform the Old Town area of Leamington.

Part of this development included the redevelopment of the derelict Stoneleigh Arms pub in Clemens Street and the old school in Court Street, to turn it into a community building.

James Brookes, senior development executive at CDP, handing the keys to the Stoneleigh Arms to Councillor Ella Billiald, with Councillor Jim Sinnott. Photo by Warwick District Council. The other photos show the old pub - and the ongoing work on the building.

The pub closed down back in the 1990s and became derelict and inaccessible, with much of the ground floor having collapsed into the basement.

In a prominent position in Clemens Street, it was a blight on the streetscape for several years.

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts, culture and economy, said: “I’m delighted to see that this phase of development is now complete and we can start to bring the vision to life.

"This exciting new space is available to let and will be available to local creatives and businesses to deliver a vibrant programme of events and initiatives for the local community.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities, said: “The council’s visionary and ambitious masterplan was designed to reshape this part of Leamington Spa into the district’s cultural destination.

"With the addition of the Stoneleigh Arms development, the old school and the depot, it really does achieve that ambition, with the Creative Quarter now viewed as the centre for the arts and cultural sector.

"I will be closely following progress to see how this develops over the next few months.”

More information about the development can be found here: https://leamingtoncreativequarter.co.uk/project/stoneleigh-arms-and-the-old-school-house/