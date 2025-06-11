Major project to replace former pub in Leamington's Old Town is now complete

By Kirstie Smith
Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The redevelopment of a former pub in Leamington’s Old Town has now been completed.

Back in December 2017, Warwick District Council appointed Complex Development Projects (CPD) to transform the Old Town area of Leamington.

Read More
Cheers! Plans for new beer taproom in Leamington have been given the green light

Part of this development included the redevelopment of the derelict Stoneleigh Arms pub in Clemens Street and the old school in Court Street, to turn it into a community building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
James Brookes, senior development executive at CDP, handing the keys to the Stoneleigh Arms to Councillor Ella Billiald, with Councillor Jim Sinnott. Photo by Warwick District Council. The other photos show the old pub - and the ongoing work on the building.James Brookes, senior development executive at CDP, handing the keys to the Stoneleigh Arms to Councillor Ella Billiald, with Councillor Jim Sinnott. Photo by Warwick District Council. The other photos show the old pub - and the ongoing work on the building.
James Brookes, senior development executive at CDP, handing the keys to the Stoneleigh Arms to Councillor Ella Billiald, with Councillor Jim Sinnott. Photo by Warwick District Council. The other photos show the old pub - and the ongoing work on the building.

The pub closed down back in the 1990s and became derelict and inaccessible, with much of the ground floor having collapsed into the basement.

In a prominent position in Clemens Street, it was a blight on the streetscape for several years.

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts, culture and economy, said: “I’m delighted to see that this phase of development is now complete and we can start to bring the vision to life.

"This exciting new space is available to let and will be available to local creatives and businesses to deliver a vibrant programme of events and initiatives for the local community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Councillor Jim Sinnott, Councillor Ella Billiald and James Brookes on the balcony of the Stoneleigh Arms, overlooking the Old School and the Court Street Creative Arches. Photo by Warwick District Council.Councillor Jim Sinnott, Councillor Ella Billiald and James Brookes on the balcony of the Stoneleigh Arms, overlooking the Old School and the Court Street Creative Arches. Photo by Warwick District Council.
Councillor Jim Sinnott, Councillor Ella Billiald and James Brookes on the balcony of the Stoneleigh Arms, overlooking the Old School and the Court Street Creative Arches. Photo by Warwick District Council.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities, said: “The council’s visionary and ambitious masterplan was designed to reshape this part of Leamington Spa into the district’s cultural destination.

"With the addition of the Stoneleigh Arms development, the old school and the depot, it really does achieve that ambition, with the Creative Quarter now viewed as the centre for the arts and cultural sector.

"I will be closely following progress to see how this develops over the next few months.”

More information about the development can be found here: https://leamingtoncreativequarter.co.uk/project/stoneleigh-arms-and-the-old-school-house/

Related topics:LeamingtonOld TownWarwick District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice