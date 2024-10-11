Major Warwickshire employer Aston Martin presented with King's Award for enterprise in innovation

In September the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, along with one of his cadets, ATC Corey Cox, presented the award to Michael Straughan OBE, an Executive Director of Aston Martin, and a selection of Aston Martin staff. Photo supplied by Aston Martin.

Major Warwickshire employer Aston Martin has been recognised in an official award presentation last month by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, based in Gaydon, received The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation earlier this year.

In September the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, along with one of his cadets, ATC Corey Cox, presented the award to Michael Straughan OBE, an executive director of Aston Martin, and a selection of Aston Martin staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, along with one of his cadets, ATC Corey Cox, presented the award to Michael Straughan OBE, an Executive Director of Aston Martin, and a selection of Aston Martin staff. Photo supplied by Aston Martin.

Speaking about the award, Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, said: “As a company with a commitment to innovation, we are incredibly proud to be recognised with this King’s Award for Enterprise, which celebrates both the ingenuity of our craftspeople and the quality of Aston Martin’s bespoke interiors.

"This award recognises the unique composition of our ultra-luxury interiors and how our manufacturing team have gone to extra lengths to ensure the highest level of personalisation is offered to our customers, whilst not compromising on our seat technology’s core functionality.”

Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: “It is a privilege to present Aston Martin with The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation.

"This award is a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and cutting-edge technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aston Martin continues to set the standard for innovation in the automotive industry, and their contribution not only elevates British craftsmanship but also enhances Warwickshire's reputation as a hub for world-class manufacturing.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for economy and place, added: “Aston Martin’s recognition with The King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation is a proud moment for the company and a significant boost to Warwickshire’s economic growth, reinforcing our status as a centre of innovation and industry.

"This can only be good news for other Warwickshire businesses with the profile and recognition it brings to the region. My heartfelt congratulations to Aston Martin on this well-earned honour."

Companies interested in applying for a King’s Award for enterprise and would like more information, email: [email protected].

To find out more about the King’s Award for enterprise go to: www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise