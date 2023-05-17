Register
Mama Mia! ABBA film night to be held at Royal Spa Centre for Leamington charity

The event, organised by The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa, will raise money for Guy’s Gift.

By Oliver Williams
Published 17th May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:00 BST

ABBA fans can show support for a Leamington charity by attending a screening of Mama Mia! in the town next month.

The event, organised by The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa and taking place at the Royal Spa Centre on Thursday June 1 from 7pm , will raise money for Guy’s Gift.

Based in Leamington, Guy’s Gift provides bereavement support for children and young people throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Royal Spa Centre. Stock image.
The Royal Spa Centre. Stock image.
For those who have not seen it already, Mama Mia! is a romantic comedy set on a picturesque Greek Island and based around the music of superstar pop group ABBA.

Those attending can dress up as their favourite member of the band or character in the film and win prizes on the night.

Tickets are just £10 and are available from the news and events page on the Rotary Club’s website leamingtonrotary.co.uk

