Mama Mia! ABBA film night to be held at Royal Spa Centre for Leamington charity

ABBA fans can show support for a Leamington charity by attending a screening of Mama Mia! in the town next month.

The event, organised by The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa and taking place at the Royal Spa Centre on Thursday June 1 from 7pm , will raise money for Guy’s Gift.

Based in Leamington, Guy’s Gift provides bereavement support for children and young people throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.

For those who have not seen it already, Mama Mia! is a romantic comedy set on a picturesque Greek Island and based around the music of superstar pop group ABBA.

Those attending can dress up as their favourite member of the band or character in the film and win prizes on the night.