Market at Warwick's historic Lord Leycester is to be extended after proving to be a hit with the community

A new market in Warwick, which takes place at one of the town’s most historic buildings, is set to be extended to due its popularity.

The market, which launched in April at the Lord Leycester, aimed to answer calls from the community for fresh produce.

It has been taking place on the first and third Wednesday of each month, but organisers said that because it has been so popular, a decision has been made to now hold it every two weeks from July throughout the summer.

The Wednesday market, which features a small selection of food and drink-focused stalls, was created by Warwick Town Council in response to its ‘Vision Workshops’, where members of the community raised wanting somewhere to buy fresh fruit and vegetables in the town centre.

Speaking about the success of the market, Warwick town centre manager Kelly Scott said: “We’re over the moon that the artisan market has been so well received.

"So far it has operated on the first and third Wednesday of the month, which means in longer months there can be an extra wait for it to come back.

"But given how popular it’s been we’ve taken the decision to stage it every two weeks from July, throughout the summer.

"We’ll then look at it again in autumn to make a decision on its future.”

The stalls, which were also made by local carpenter Tony Hemming, line the entrance to the Lord Leycester’s historic Medieval buildings.

Traders attending the market varies week by week and have included: fruit and veg, pies, Indian food including samosas made fresh on site, cheese, brownies and baking kits, natural dog treats, as well as French charcuterie, pate, terrines, and baguettes.

Kelly added: “The Wednesday Market has given people a place to buy fresh produce during the week and builds on what is already a thriving independent retail offering, along with our larger Saturday market in the Market Square, giving residents even more reason to come and visit Warwick.

The Visitor Information Centre's stall at the market. Photo supplied

“We’re always looking to expand the variety of traders, so if any local businesses want to get involved, we’d love to hear from them.”

Any traders interesting in attending the market can email: [email protected]