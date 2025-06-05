Romance author based near Warwick wins another national award

A romance author who lives near Warwick has won another national award.

Suzanne Lissaman won the award in the Romantic Comedy Novel category for her book ‘Love Me Till Wednesday’ in the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s (RNA) annual Romantic Novel Awards for 2025.

The awards ceremony took place in London in May and four other authors were shortlisted in this category, including New York Times Bestselling author Abby Jimenez.

Suzanne Lissaman won The Romantic Novelists’ Association's Romantic Comedy Novel category her book ‘Love Me Till Wednesday’. Photo by Katie Hipkiss Visuals.

Speaking about winning, Suzanne said: “I genuinely did not expect to win. It felt amazing.

"I love the creative freedom that being an indie author gives me, but marketing is always a challenge and a prestigious national award like this gives me and my novels much more visibility.”

This latest award win follows Suzanne winning the Debut Romantic Novel category with her first book, ‘Be More Octopus’ at the RNA’s 2024 awards.

She said: “I feel privileged to win two awards in two years. Not many authors have achieved that.

Suzanne Lissaman accepting the award from Seána Talbot, Chair of the RNA. Photo by Katie Hipkiss Visuals

“Thank you to all my friends and family who have encouraged me on this journey. I wouldn’t have won either award without their support.”

Speaking about her future book releases, Suzanne added: “I have a new book coming out later this month called ‘Be Less Dragonfly’.

"It continues the story I started with the book that won the Debut Romantic Novel Award last year.

“I’m also working on a sequel to ‘Love Me Till Wednesday’, called ‘Love Me Till Christmas’, which will be out in November this year.”

The awards, which began in 1960, celebrate romantic fiction and are highly respected within the UK publishing industry.

Over the past 64 years, winners have included bestselling authors Santa Montefiore, Joe Heap, Julie Cohen and Milly Johnson. The finalists represent both independent and traditional publishers.

RNA chair Seána Talbot said: “The RNA is proud to celebrate the work and achievements of these talented authors, whose work represents the extraordinary strength, success and diversity of romantic fiction as a genre.

"Huge congratulations to our worthy winners and many thanks to our respected reader-judges, my fellow Joan Hessayon Award judges and to the awards volunteers, without whom the awards simply could not happen.”