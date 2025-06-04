Warwick bookshop fundraising to provide free books to school children

A bookshop in Warwick is hosting a fundraiser to provide free books to school children.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mog and Pauline Harris, who have been running Warwick Books in Market Place for 10 years, are currently raising money so that children from lower income households can get books during the summer holidays.

Speaking about the campaign, Mog and Pauline said: “We were inspired by reading an article about the recently launched Reading Rights campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline, Mog and Cassia with books. Photo supplied

"We believe all children should have the best start in life and the skill of reading for pleasure is a crucial skill for navigating life successfully.

"This led to reading and re-reading more research and being inspired to do something practical about decreasing reading rates and promote something relatively simple to help improve mental health.

"We are working with St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School and Aylesford Primary School.

“The teachers have compiled a list of pupils who would benefit most from receiving one of our vouchers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mog Harris with the poster for the fundraising campaign. Photo supplied

The team at Warwick Books are aiming to raise £1,000 by July 7, so they can provide around 125 books for the children.

So far they have raised more than £400.

Donations can be made by popping into Warwick Books, calling the shop on 01926 499 939 or by going to: https://www.warwickbooks.net/summerreadingfund

Looking to the future, Mog and Pauline said they would like to do this campaign again.

They said: “We would definitely love to do this again in the future as children's reading is so very important to their development and if there is something we can do to help children to keep improving their reading during summer holidays then we would love to help.”