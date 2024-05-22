Romance author based near Warwick wins national award for her debut novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A romance author who lives near Warwick has won a national award for her debut novel.

Suzanne Lissaman won the award this week in the Debut Romantic Novel category with her novel, ‘Be More Octopus’, in the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s (RNA) annual Romantic Novel Awards for 2024.

The annual awards recognise and celebrate romantic fiction in all its forms and the winners were announced at a ceremony in London on Monday (May 20). They were presented by author Brigid Coady and Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke.

Suzanne writes romantic comedy novels and also an artist and photographer. She lives on the outskirts of Warwick with family.

Speaking about the award, she said: “I was so surprised to win but it just goes to prove that it’s never too late to realise your dream.

"I was 56 when I published Be More Octopus, after spending most of my life wishing I could write a book.

"So if you’re thinking about writing a novel, my advice is to start writing and see where it takes you.”

A group shot of all the winner at the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s (RNA) annual Romantic Novel Awards for 2024. Photos supplied by RNA

Jean Fullerton, the RNA chair, said: “Once again the winners in our prestigious Romantic Novel of the Year Awards are an outstanding example of the much loved romantic genre.”

Sharon Ibbotson, the RNA Awards coordinator, added: “It's always a delight to announce the winners of these awards.

"Our reader-judges have once again selected beautifully written love stories as their favourites of the year, and their authors are worthy of their praise.

"Congratulations to all our winners, and thanks once again to our reader-judges, without whom these awards could not take place.”

The awards, which have been held since their inception in 1960, are highly respected in the UK publishing industry.

The awards are unique in that they are judged entirely by readers, without input from any industry professionals. The Popular Romantic Fiction category is judged by readers, librarians, booksellers and book bloggers/reviewers)