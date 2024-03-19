Market operator hosting events in Leamington over Easter weekend - including fair rides and lamb petting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A market operator will be hosting events in Leamington over Easter weekend.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire will be bringing back the Covent Garden Quarter Market on Easter Sunday (March 31) on Warwick Street between 10am and 4pm/

CJ's Events Warwickshire will be hosting events over the Easter weekend in Leamington. Photo shows the Autumn market in Leamington in 2023. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

The monthly market will showcase a range of traders, offering everything things handmade items to food.

EasterFest will be taking place on bank holiday Monday (April 1) on the parade between 10am and 4pm.

This free event will feature a range of entertainment, including arts, crafts, local produce, street food and bars, along with kids fair rides, free balloon modelling and a lamb petting area.

In addition to this, an Easter Egg Hunt will take place around Leamington organised by BID Leamington.

Carol Young of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "We are thrilled to be hosting a bumper Easter Weekend in Leamington later this month, with two different events over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"These events are a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, support local businesses, and enjoy all that our town has to offer.

“The Bumper Easter Weekend in Leamington with the Covent Garden Quarter Market on Easter Sunday and EasterFest on Easter Monday is set to be a celebration of community spirit, creativity, and fun.

“Don’t miss out on this exciting weekend of events that will showcase the best of what Leamington has to offer.”