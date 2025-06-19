Mayor launches floral trains before judging for Leamington in Bloom starts next month

Leamington Mayor Councillor Ruggy Singh has launched Leamington in Bloom’s floral trains before judging for the competition starts in July.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch event took place outside the Glasshouse in Jephson Gardens the mark the start of the judging of the town’s parks, gardens, green spaces, and floral displays.

The organisers are striving to achieve an eighth consecutive Gold Award in the small city category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the summer the trains will be located at Jephson Gardens outside the Glasshouse and another on a platform at Leamington Railway Station.

The launch of the floral trains for Leamington in Bloom before judging starts in July. Picture supplied.

The tradition of the geranium trains began in 2003 when the chairman of Leamington in Bloom teamed up with the B&Q store to create the first floral train.

Thanks to the dedication of the Leamington in Bloom Committee and volunteers from local schools and care homes, the trains are bursting with striking blooms grown from plug plants that have been nurtured for this display.

The project is also supported by Leamington Town Council and Warwick District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Singh said: “It is wonderful to see so many people coming together to make Leamington such a vibrant and welcoming place.

"From local groups and schools to volunteers, their hard work helps our town flourish year after year.

"We are hopeful of achieving our eighth consecutive Gold Award this year.”

Judges from the prestigious RHS Heart of England in Bloom competition will be in town on Thursday July 3 for their annual tour of Leamington.

The results of Leamington in Bloom will be announced in September.