Mayor of Kenilworth opens new vet practice in town

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Councillor James Kennedy, officially opened ‘Kenilworth Vets’ on June 14. Photo supplied

An independent vet practice has been officially opened by the new Mayor of Kenilworth.

As one of his first civic duties under his new role of the Mayor of Kenilworth, Councillor James Kennedy officially opened ‘Kenilworth Vets’ last Saturday (June 14).

The new site at Bridgeworks in Farmer Ward Road, is co-owned by Anira Gandhi and Matt Plumtree.

Matt and Anira, said: “Kenilworth is a natural choice for our team.

"We live locally, and also know there are a lot of animal lovers in the area. Helping people to have healthy, happy animals is so important to everyone involved here.”

The timing of the opening also coincides with ‘Animal Rights Awareness Week’, which takes place each year in the third week of June.

Between June 16 and 22, the event aims to raise awareness about animal welfare and how to protect animals.

Councillor James Kennedy, Mayor of Kenilworth, said: “Congratulations to Anira, Matt and their team.

"Kenilworth is a town full of animal lovers, and it is great that we now have a new independent vet practice here in the town.”

Kenilworth Vets is also keen to hear from local animal groups and pet-related businesses. For more information email: [email protected] or call 01926 675687.