TV star Pete Wicks joins search for home for Dogs Trust Kenilworth canine

TV star Pete Wicks has visited Dogs Trust Kenilworth and joined the campaign to find a home for one of its dogs in need of a new home.

Theo is a sofa-loving Neapolitan Mastiff who has a heart condition which will seriously limit his life expectancy.

Pete was introduced to Theo while filming the new series of the smash-hit U&W show Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake, and it was love at first sight.

The star of The Only Way Is Essex has now joined forces with the team at Dogs Trust, for whom he is an ambassador, to find Theo a loving home to see out the rest of his days, regardless of how long this may be.

Pete said: “"I fell in love with Theo the moment I met him.

"He’s a big lad with lots of love to give.

"He’s the kind of dog who just wants a spot on your sofa and someone to lean on (literally).

"I’ve met a lot of amazing dogs through Dogs Trust, but Theo is something special, and I am heartbroken that he has such a short life expectancy.

"I’m calling on dog lovers across the nation to take a chance on him and give him a special home for however long he needs."

At four years old and 52 kgs, Theo is a real head-turner thanks to his size, but it’s his soft nature, soulful eyes, and marshmallow personality that win people over.

He is playful, sociable, and enjoys making friends, both human and canine.

He would be happy in a home with teenagers aged 14 and above and could live with another confident dog, following a successful meet-and-greet at the charity’s rehoming centre in Honiley.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: "Theo is our resident gentle giant.

"He’s got a wonderful temperament and buckets of love to give, but sadly, his health condition and life expectancy is putting off potential adopters. “We think he’s paw-sitively perfect, and we’re so grateful to Pete and the For Dogs’ Sake team for helping us spread the word about Theo and his search for a home.”

To apply to adopt Theo, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/theo