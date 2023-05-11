Mayor of Warwick and former royal gardener Jim Buttress officially open 'intergenerational garden'

The garden will be used by the primary school pupils and the residents at the retirement home.

The Mayor of Warwick and a royal gardener have officially opened a garden created near a school and retirement home between Warwick and Leamington.

Recently, colleagues from later living operator, Inspired Villages, volunteered to help turn an unused patch of land at Heathcote Primary School into a garden for pupils and Austin Heath residents.

Left to right show: Jamie Bunce, Jim Butress, Mayor of Warwick Parminder Singh Birdi, Cassie Shirley and pupils of Heathcote Primary Photo by Will Johnston Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

The garden was officially opened by Mayor of Warwick, Parminder Singh Birdi, and renowned horticulturist, Jim Buttress on May 3, during National Gardening Week.

During Jim’s career he has managed numerous London parks and gardens including Buckingham Palace. He has also won eight gold medals at RHS Chelsea and continues to judge RHS flower shows across the country.

Inspired Villages has been working with Heathcote Primary School on several initiatives recently to bring younger and older generations together.

Working with the children and their ideas, the patch of land, which is now an ‘intergenerational garden’, now features seating, bug hotels, fruit trees, raised beds, a polytunnel and fruit and veg patches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cassie Shirley, acting head at Heathcote Primary School, said: “It has been wonderful working with Inspired Villages on this project from the very start.

"From what started as an initial conversation on how we could bring the community together has developed over the past year from getting the children to brainstorm ideas and working with the team to create, design and build what we think in the perfect garden.

"We’re so grateful for Inspired Village’s support and the time colleagues have spent volunteering to bring the intergenerational garden to fruition.

“The garden will provide us with an area for outdoor learning where we can help to teach children about wildlife, sustainability, where their food comes and healthy eating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are so excited to get outside and come together with residents on some lovely activities throughout the year.”

Jim Buttress, added: “The intergenerational garden is absolutely superb, it’s an opportunity for children to learn in the best classroom in the world - outside, with plants and with the help of residents from Inspired Villages.”