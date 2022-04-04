Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend a charity fundraiser which is being held by the Mayor.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, is holding the event in aid of Warwickshire Vision Support.

It will be taking place on Friday (April 8) at That Gin and Cocktail Bar in Swan Street at 7.30pm.

Cllr Richard Edgington, the Mayor of Warwick said: “I hope you are able to come along for an enjoyable, relaxed evening in aid of a worth-while cause, and I look forward to seeing you there.”

Tickets cost £25 and includes an arrival drink and large gin and mixer.

The event will also feature a raffle, which is also in aid of the charity, and there will be music by the band Curzon Brass.

To book tickets go to: https://buytickets.at/thecourthousewarwick/670885