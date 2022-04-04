The town crier competition will be returning to Warwick next month

The Warwick Town Crier competition is due to take place in the town next month – with criers from across the country due to travel for the event.

On Saturday, May 7, 10 town criers will be gathering at Pageant Gardens, which is behind the Court House in Jury Street in Warwick, for the bi-annual competition.

Now an established and iconic event in the local calendar, a panel of six judges will be meticulously marking the criers on their diction, inflection, volume and clarity.

Warwick Town Crier and event organiser Michael Reddy said: “The Warwick Town Criers’ competition first began in 1995 when Warwick Town Crier of 28 years Graham Sutherland hosted Warwick’s first competition, it has become an important event for the town, and those involved.”

The event is now organised by Warwick Court Leet.

The event has attracted sponsorship from Shire Foods who are providing a selection of pies and desserts for lunch and Warrington’s of Warwick who have sponsored the trophies and medals.

Michael Reddy and the Court Leet are also looking for a local business that could help with prizes for the competition.

If there are any 3D printing companies that would like to gift 18 3D printed bear and ragged staff models as keepsakes for criers and judges, or maybe a prize for the winning crier they can get in touch by emailing: [email protected]