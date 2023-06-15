Register
Mayor of Warwick officially opens new hearing clinic in town

Although the business opened in May, the Mayor went to the business earlier this month for a ‘grand opening’.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

A new hearing clinic in Warwick has been officially opened by the Mayor.

Warwick Hearing Specialists, which is based in New Street, is local private audiology business run by Kabir Hussain.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques with business owner Kabir Hussain (centre) and employee Ben Kahn. Photo supplied
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques with business owner Kabir Hussain (centre) and employee Ben Kahn. Photo supplied
Although the business opened on May 1, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques went to the business earlier this month for a ‘grand opening’.

Kabir, a 31-year-old audiologist, has worked in many clinics across the UK – in the NHS and private sector.

He said: “I have long wanted to help make a positive difference to individual people and help my local community of Warwick.

“Thus the setting of Warwick Hearing Specialists is my opportunity to achieve this.

Warwick Hearing Specialists in New Street. Photo supplied
Warwick Hearing Specialists in New Street. Photo supplied

"With great excitement I opened the doors of the business and already have been a lot busier than I expected.”

Mayor Oliver Jacques added: “Welcome to Warwick! I hope your business goes from strength to strength.”

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques getting his hearing tested by business owner Kabir Hussain. Photo supplied
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques getting his hearing tested by business owner Kabir Hussain. Photo supplied
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques with business owner Kabir Hussain (centre)
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques with business owner Kabir Hussain (centre)
