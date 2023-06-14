Sensory art installations are coming to park in Leamington this summer

Artist Julia Snowdin’s Summer Spot – two colourful, playful spaces that allow audiences of all ages and needs to explore, use their imagination and discover art in an accessible way – will be in place in Jephson Gardens from Monday July 17 to Sunday September 3.

Free large-scale art installations are coming to Leamington this summer for families to see, experience and enjoy.

Artist Julia Snowdin’s Summer Spot – two colourful, playful spaces that allow audiences of all ages and needs to explore, use their imagination and discover art in an accessible way – will be in place in Jephson Gardens from Monday July 17 to Sunday September 3.

Julia is committed to inclusivity, working closely with children who have additional needs.

Julia Snowdin with one of her dot dome art installations. Picture supplied.

For this installation, she collaborated with Evergreen School in Warwick, running a series of workshops with the children that encouraged them to think about what would make art accessible to all.

Julia said: “There just aren’t enough cultural offerings around that are accessible to everyone.

"The shape of Summer Spot has been designed specifically with the reachability of wheelchairs in mind, and there are ‘closed’ areas for children who might like to interact with art away from others, in their own space.

There will also be a play worker on hand from 10.30am to 5.30pm to support visitors each day, and also free, bookable workshops that will run every Thursday during the seven-week installation.

Summer Spot will be open for visitors during Jephson Gardens’ daily opening hours

Schools can arrange a visit during the first week of the installation by emailing [email protected].