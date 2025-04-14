Mayor of Warwick visits military museum to mark its reopening for the year

The Mayor of Warwick visited one of the town’s military museums last week to mark it recently reopening this year. Photo supplied by The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum

The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars, which is in Priory Road, reopened on March 28 after a winter closure for maintenance work.

The free-to-enter museum was originally opened in the town in 2022 by HRH Princess Anne.

To mark the museum’s reopening, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner was invited to go around the site on April 10.

Speaking about his visit, the Mayor of Warwick, said: “Warwick has many rich military connections with probably the second most number of military museums in the country (next to Winchester).

“I was so pleased to be invited to go to the Museum of the Queen's Royal Hussars on the end of Priory Road as it would be my first time there.

“What an amazing place it is with such fascinating displays going back well over 300 years of history. It has interactive exhibitions and with very knowledgeable and friendly staff (and an armoured vehicle) is an absolute must to visit.”

The Mayor inside the museum. Photo supplied by The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum

“Or why not take the Warwick Military Heritage Trail leaflet from the Visitor Centre and wonder around the three museums, together with other places of military heritage in the town.”

Andy Milton, curator at the The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum, said: “We were privileged yesterday to have the mayor visit as we reopened the museum following winter maintenance.

"We are The Queen's Royal Hussars Museum who display and maintain the heritage of the local cavalry regiment who are now on Challenger two tanks.

"We were most grateful to the mayor and his team who toured the museum and offered their support for our future events.”

For more information about the museum go to: https://www.qrhmuseum.com/