Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Medieval remains found at leisure centre development site in Kenilworth

Warwick District Council is working with Historic England, Archaeology Warwickshire and local historians to ‘analyse the significance of the findings’ at Abbey Fields.

By Oliver Williams
24 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 5:44pm

Medieval remains have been found under the ground at a building site for a new leisure centre in Kenilworth.

The find was made in Abbey Fields where a new multi-million swimming centre is being built by Warwick District Council (WDC) in place of the old facility, which was also the location of the town’s lido.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Archaeological investigations taking place in Abbey Fields in preparation for the development of Kenilworth’s new multi-million pound swimming centre have revealed further medieval remains. Warwick District Council is continuing to work alongside experts from Historic England, Archaeology Warwickshire and local historians, to analyse their significance and ensure that they are marked and recorded.”

Most Popular
The Abbey Fields swimming pool in 2021. Photo by Mike Baker (MDB)
The Abbey Fields swimming pool in 2021. Photo by Mike Baker (MDB)
The Abbey Fields swimming pool in 2021. Photo by Mike Baker (MDB)

In September last year, WDC said ‘a background of inflation, archaeological investigation and supply chain issues in the construction industry had caused unforeseen delays to the project’.

How the new pools at Abbey Fields could look after work is completed. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council.
How the new pools at Abbey Fields could look after work is completed. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council.
How the new pools at Abbey Fields could look after work is completed. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council.
A computer generated image of the sun terrace at the the new swimming centre at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Warwick District Council.
A computer generated image of the sun terrace at the the new swimming centre at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Warwick District Council.
A computer generated image of the sun terrace at the the new swimming centre at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Warwick District Council.
Historic England