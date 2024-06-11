A poster for the rehoming events taking place at Dogs Trust Kenilworth this summer.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth has announced a series of events at which people can meet dogs in need of a new home this summer.

The 11 free events, taking place across June, July and August, will highlight the different types and breeds of dogs available at the rehoming centre in Honiley Road, Honiley, and provide information to new or prospective dog owners.

They come at a time when, across the country, Dogs Trust centres are busier than ever.

Last year, Dogs Trust Kenilworth found homes for 762 dogs and is hoping to find homes for even more this year.

The centre currently has 61 dogs in need of a forever home.

The events, taking place on every Wednesday from June 19 to August 28 from noon to 7.30pm on each of the days, will include talks given by members of staff.