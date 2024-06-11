Video: Runners pound the streets of Warwick as part of the Two Castles 10K Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reader Nicholas Goode has kindly sent in this video and a photo of some of the thousands of runners who pounded the streets of Warwick as part of the Two Castles 10K Run 2024 on Sunday (June 9).

It was the 40th time the event, which started at Warwick Castle and finished at Kenilworth Castle, has taken place and the first time since it had been fully booked since the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This year’s race, which had 4,500 places available, was organised by Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

Runners pound the streets of Warwick during the Two Castles 10K Run 2024

It was also the 19th year Blythe Liggins was the event’s headline sponsor, with the firm also fielding a squad of 15 runners, as well as providing water station helpers.

Donna Bothamley of Blythe Liggins, said: “The Two Castles Run just gets better and better.