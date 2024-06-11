Video: Runners pound the streets of Warwick as part of the Two Castles 10K Run
It was the 40th time the event, which started at Warwick Castle and finished at Kenilworth Castle, has taken place and the first time since it had been fully booked since the Covid-19 Pandemic.
This year’s race, which had 4,500 places available, was organised by Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.
It was also the 19th year Blythe Liggins was the event’s headline sponsor, with the firm also fielding a squad of 15 runners, as well as providing water station helpers.
Donna Bothamley of Blythe Liggins, said: “The Two Castles Run just gets better and better.
“It was a very large of field of runners, which provided great viewing for those who came out to watch and support.”