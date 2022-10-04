Meet Kenilworth youngster Lexy who is going all out to raise money for new books for her school

Lexy Botsoe, 10, and her dad Peter, who has agreed for her to cut off his braids as part of her campaign to raise money to add more diverse books to the reading list at Park Hill Junior School in Kenilworth.

A Kenilworth youngster is going all out to raise money to buy new books for her school.

Ten-year-old Lexy Botsoe, who is in Year 5 at Park Hill Junior School, loves to read but wants to raise funds to add more diversity to the list of titles on offer to her and her fellow pupils.

She has organised a cake sale and her dad Peter has also agreed for her to cut off his braids – which he has been growing for two years.

Lexy’s mum Claire Botsoe said: “Recently, Lexy got a recommended reading list from school and, while it had a lot of great books, there was very little diversity within it.

Advertisement

"It wasn’t because the school don’t want to include titles that are inclusive of people from a wider range of communities, it was simply a case of funding shortages to buy enough new books for multiple children to borrow at the same time.

"She has enjoyed books such as The Goldfish Boy by Lisa Thompson, My Shadow is Pink by Scott Stuart, Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun by Tola Okogwu, and other titles that cross all walks of life. Most recently she has been obsessed with the Anisha Accidental Detective series by Serena Patel mainly because she can see herself, and relate to the main character.

"She would like other children at her school to be exposed to books that will give them a new perspective on people different to them, and that they can relate more to if they happen to be a bit different too.”

Advertisement

Lexy will be cutting her dad’s hair on Saturday (October 8).

Claire said: “I think Lexy is hoping he’ll look like one of her favourite movie stars, The Rock, rather than the current fuzzy tennis ball look.