Meet Leamington Commonwealth Games boxing hero Lewis Williams at an event in the town next week

Leamington Commonwealth Games boxing hero Lewis Wiliams is set for a hero’s return to his home town next week.
The 23-year-old Gold Medal winning Team England heavyweight, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, will meet the public at the Glasshouse in Jephson Gardens on Wednesday evening (August 17) from 5pm to 9pm.
Lewis confirmed his domination of his weight division at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by beating Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali in the final of the tournament with a unanimous points decision last Sunday (August 7).
Only Lewis and super heavyweight Delicious Orie won gold out of all the male and female Team England boxers at the games
And he now has his sights set on more medal glory at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.
For more information about the event find Lewis Williams Bringing It Home on Facebook.