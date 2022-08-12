Meet Leamington Commonwealth Games boxing hero Lewis Williams at an event in the town next week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington boxer Lewis Williams with his gold medal for winning the heavyweight division of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture courtesy of Reece Singh promotions.

Leamington Commonwealth Games boxing hero Lewis Wiliams is set for a hero’s return to his home town next week.

The 23-year-old Gold Medal winning Team England heavyweight, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, will meet the public at the Glasshouse in Jephson Gardens on Wednesday evening (August 17) from 5pm to 9pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis confirmed his domination of his weight division at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by beating Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali in the final of the tournament with a unanimous points decision last Sunday (August 7).

Only Lewis and super heavyweight Delicious Orie won gold out of all the male and female Team England boxers at the games

And he now has his sights set on more medal glory at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.