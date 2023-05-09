Register
Meet ‘life-changing’ dogs from charity Guide Dogs in Leamington at the weekend

Dogs, staff and volunteers from the sight loss organisation will be on the upper floor of the Royal Priors shopping centre on Saturday May 13 from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:56 BST

Four-legged recruits from charity Guide Dogs will be taking over the Royal Priors shopping centre this weekend, as part of The Big Help Out initiative.

Dogs, staff and volunteers from the sight loss organisation will be on the upper floor of the centre on Saturday 13th of May from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

The charity is looking for more volunteers who could give temporary homes to their guide dog puppies and guide dogs in training and permanent homes to their guide dog mums.

Guide Dogs puppies. Picture supplied.Guide Dogs puppies. Picture supplied.
Guide Dogs puppies. Picture supplied.

Verity O’Donnell, Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs in Warwickshire, said: “We’ll have a team of staff and volunteers at The Royal Priors this Saturday.

“They’ll be joined by some of our life-changing dogs, including guide dog puppies at the start of their journey and guide dog mums, who bring litters of future guide dogs into the world.

“We’ve got lots of volunteering roles which give you the opportunity to have one of our dogs living with you, with all costs covered, as well as other roles supporting our other services.

“Come along and meet us and find out how you can get involved.”

A Guider Dog and its owner. Picture supplied.A Guider Dog and its owner. Picture supplied.
A Guider Dog and its owner. Picture supplied.
The charity has two local centres – a training centre based in Warwick New Road and its National Centre, just outside Leamington, where its puppies are cared for.

To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs locally, contact Volunteering Coordinator Verity O’Donnell via [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.

Related topics:LeamingtonDogsWarwickshire