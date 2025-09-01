Meet Rugby's double world champion - at the age of just 14!

Hari Clark won the Sailing World Championship in an RS Tera Sport at Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic (photo: Pavlína Marečková Soukupová / PAYA Photos).

A 14-year-old sailor from Rugby has been crowned world champion for the second year in a row.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 8, Hari Clark won the Sailing World Championship in an RS Tera Sport at Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic. Aged only 14, Hari Clark has now completed a rare double in the world of sailing: winning two world championships in successive years in two different boat classes.

Living in Dunchurch, Hari started sailing locally at Draycote Water Sailing Club just four years ago. In his first international event last year he became a sailing world champion when he won the Topper 4.2 Worlds at Mar Menor, Spain, going on to win the UK Nationals in the same boat class a week later at Portland, Dorset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hari Clark won the Sailing World Championship in an RS Tera Sport at Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic (photo: Pavlína Marečková Soukupová / PAYA Photos).

Deciding to change boat class to an RS Tera Sport only nine months ago, he set his sights on becoming world champion again. To that end, he trained intensively throughout last winter and spring at Draycote Academy, with some of the country’s top junior sailors.

Of his success, Hari said: “This was some of the toughest sailing I’ve ever done against some of the best sailors from around the world. Six first places in 12 races helped me to beat a strong challenge from the 2023 Tera Sport World Champion Yevhenii Kuzmenko from Ukraine to take the overall win, with a race to spare. It’s satisfying when a plan works out.”

Draycote president Jeremy Atkins said: “Well done Hari – not many people win world championships, even fewer win two in consecutive years!”