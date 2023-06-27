Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Meet Stuart - Warwick Town Council's newest employee who's helping keep the town clean and tidy

He will be working Mondays through to Fridays.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

Warwick Town Council has a new employee as part of an initiative to help keep the town clean and tidy.

Read More
Warwick hotel - said to be oldest in Warwickshire - marks its first year under n...

Stuart Rheams has been taken on as a ‘maintenance operative’ to keep the town centre and surrounding streets clean and tidy.

Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Stuart Rheams. Photo suppliedMayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Stuart Rheams. Photo supplied
Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Stuart Rheams. Photo supplied
Most Popular

He can be seen around the town Mondays to Fridays and will be looking after the Millennium Garden as well as litter picking daily.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, said: “I am delighted to welcome Stuart Rheams to Warwick Town Council – he is already proving to be a real asset and making a visible difference in the town.

“Stuart has lived in Warwick all his life and is enjoying meeting the people of the town – welcome to the team.”

Stuart reports daily to the Visitor Information Centre at the Court House on Jury Street. If anyone spots anything in the town that needs attention they should call 01926 492212 or email [email protected]