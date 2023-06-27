Meet Stuart - Warwick Town Council's newest employee who's helping keep the town clean and tidy

He will be working Mondays through to Fridays.

Warwick Town Council has a new employee as part of an initiative to help keep the town clean and tidy.

Stuart Rheams has been taken on as a ‘maintenance operative’ to keep the town centre and surrounding streets clean and tidy.

Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Stuart Rheams. Photo supplied

He can be seen around the town Mondays to Fridays and will be looking after the Millennium Garden as well as litter picking daily.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, said: “I am delighted to welcome Stuart Rheams to Warwick Town Council – he is already proving to be a real asset and making a visible difference in the town.

“Stuart has lived in Warwick all his life and is enjoying meeting the people of the town – welcome to the team.”