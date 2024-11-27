Meet the author who has released his second book about Warwick's ghost stories

By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:43 BST
Building on the success of his first book, Whispers from Warwick, author Steve Garrison delves even deeper into the chilling stories that haunt the people and places of the town. Photo suppliedBuilding on the success of his first book, Whispers from Warwick, author Steve Garrison delves even deeper into the chilling stories that haunt the people and places of the town. Photo supplied
A local author will be holding a signing event this weekend following the release of his second book about Warwick’s ghost stories.

Building on the success of his first book, Whispers from Warwick author Steve Garrison delves even deeper into the chilling stories that haunt the people and places of the town.

Steve’s first book in the series was published last year.

From ghostly apparitions to unexplained phenomena, this new collection blends history and mystery.

To celebrate the release, the Tourist Information Centre inside the Court House in Jury Street is hosting a book signing event on Saturday (November 30) from 11am to 1pm.

Visitors will be able to meet the author and pick up a signed copy of the new book.

Whispers from Warwick 2 is now available in local bookshops, the Tourist Information Centre in Jury Street and the Lord Leycester gift shop.

It is also available online at Amazon, Kindle and other online bookstores.

About the Author

Author Steve Garrison, who now lives in Harbury, was born in Warwick and brought up in Smith Street.

He is able to trace his family links to Warwick all the way back to the 1600s.

Steve Garrison is a writer and historian with a deep interest in the paranormal.

He has spent years researching the eerie events that have shaped the town of Warwick.

