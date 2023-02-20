New book documents the town’s mysterious tales

A Warwick author will be hosting a signing event for his new book about the town's ghost stories.

Steve Garrison has written a book called ‘Whispers From Warwick - True Tales From A Haunted Town’.

Photos supplied

Steve was born in Warwick and grew up in Smith Street, Warwick's oldest shopping street located in the heart of the town.

Steve can trace his family's links to Warwick back to the 1600s and has always been fascinated with uncovering the town's history and the myths and legends.

Steve said: “﻿It has been an absolute joy writing the book and the people of the town have been so generous in sharing their experiences with me.

"Many of Warwick’s ghost stories are well documented but this book uncovers previously untold mysteries revealed by local folks.

"I leave it to the reader to decide whether the stories provide convincing evidence of the paranormal or whether they are simply ‘whispers’ susceptible to the embellishment of individuals and the exaggerations of time.”

Steve will be at Warwick Visitor Information on the February 25 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. You will be able to purchase a signed copy of his book for just £7.50.

Liz Healey, Warwick Visitor Information Centre Manager said: “We know Steve well as he is a Warwick Town Ambassador.

"He always has a good tale to tell and he is passionate about Warwick.

"Steve's book is a fascinating look into Warwick's rich history and local folklore. Come along and meet the author on Saturday in person.