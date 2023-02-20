Warwick's annual pancake races set to return - but with a new date this year

There’s still time to enter the races

Warwick’s annual pancake races will be returning to the town – but with a new date this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, February 28, Warwick Rotary President, Keith Talbot will set off local children in the annual pancake races organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick.

The Pancake Day races will be returning to Warwick - and there's still time to enter. Photo by Mike Baker

The event is taking place a week later than Shrove Tuesday, due to the schools’ half term.

Children from nine local primary schools will keep a tradition alive by racing in Warwick’s Market Square.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adults are also invited to join in with local businesses invited to sign up.

A team of four can race for £10 in the 1pm race and prizes will be given to the winning team.

The children’s races start at 1.30pm and will be cheered on by a large turn-out of parents, classmates and spectators.

This year’s event is supported again by Tesco, providing the prizes; The Globe supplying hot pancakes; whilst local pubs and coffee shops can provide warm drinks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team.

Rotary club organiser Jackie Crampton said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive and we are hoping for some fine spring weather on the day.

"Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshal the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”

For more information about joining the races, call Jackie Crampton on: 01926 492496 or go to: www.warwickrotary.org.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement