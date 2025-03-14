Meet the dogs from Leamington crowned winners in agility at Crufts 2025
This year, Crufts took place from March 6 to 9 at the NEC in Birmingham.
The show, which describes itself as the world's greatest dog show, attracts around 24,000 dogs and more than 155,000 visitors.
Here are the Kennel Club Singles Agility winners from Leamington:
Singles Agility Large and Intermediate
Naarah Cuddy had double success – taking home wins in both the large and intermediate finals.
Naarah and her Border Collie, Lemon, claimed victory in The Kennel Club Singles Agility Large Final, while her Border Collie, Runbye Goin Bananas (Banana for short) Banana, secured the top spot in The Kennel Club Singles Agility Intermediate Final.
An overjoyed Naarah said: "It's amazing and unbelievable. I'm a bit speechless at the moment. They were both really attentive and listened really well today especially."
Singles Agility Small
Selfie, a Shetland Sheepdog, and owner, Martin Reid, from Leamington, won The Kennel Club Singles Agility Small final.
Martin said: “It feels really great. It's the first time in this event; she's won two other classes in the last two years but in a different event so it's really nice to do it in the singles. It was a really good competition as well so it's great to get it done.”
Elsewhere in the county, Bernese mountain dog Bobb from Rugby took second placein the Limit category.
He is owned in partnership between Sarah Peacocke and Sarah Plant.
The Crufts competition
To compete at Crufts, the winners had either qualified by gaining points at heats held at Kennel Club licensed shows throughout the country or through gaining a first place in the special international final at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival, in August 2024.
Helen Kerfoot, Crufts Show manager, said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the Singles Agility finals. Every dog and handler delivered an outstanding performance in the arena, showcasing the dedication and training they have put in throughout the year.
“The Kennel Club’s Singles Agility finals are a highly prestigious competition, and qualifying for Crufts is no small achievement. All competing dogs and their handlers should be incredibly proud.”
For more information and results from the show, go to: crufts.org.uk