Meet the Leamington netball coaches helping youngsters to play the sport they love competitively

Coming out of lockdown, Jen Barr was frustrated by the lack of team sports available for her daughter compared to her son who was only in Reception at school. So she teamed up with Beth Wilson and they launched Kid Squad Warwickshire at Leamington Netball Club.

Two Leamington netballers have teamed up to provide the chance for children to play the sport competitively from a young age.

So she teamed up with friend and fellow coach and player Beth Wilson and in April 2021 they launched Kid Squad Warwickshire at Leamington Netball Club.

Netball coaches and players Beth Wilson and Jen Barr of Kid Squad Warwickshire

The pair said: “We set up a website and launched interest on social media.

"We were shocked at how many parents also wanted this opportunity for their daughters and we had 60 children at the very first session from ages 4-11.

"The group became so popular, by September 2021 we had added a second venue at Kings High in Warwick, then a third in Wellesbourne at the community center by September 2022.

"From Easter 2023 we will also be running Kid Squad in Coventry at Bablake school.”

Kid Squad Players. Picture supplied.

Kid Squad runs Easter and summer camps and in May last year Beth and Jen set up a competitive league with matches for teams with players from years 3 to 6.

It now coaches and organises games for around 200 children each week from primary schools and wants to make netball prominent across Warwickshire again by running PE lessons and after-school clubs.

Beth and Jen now have 12 experienced coaches working with them and two junior coaches who are aiming to complete the Gold stage of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

They said: “A good sport is that person who understands what’s important.

"The one who always plays fair, supports others, always gives 100 per cent and makes life better for everyone.

"We passionately believe that sport, especially netball, plays a key role in helping young people develop these character-building qualities and that’s what we do at Kid Squad.”

The club has been nominated for Best Children's Sports Club in the Warwickshire Little Ankle Biter Awards.

The winners will be announced on Friday March 10.

