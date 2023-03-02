Registration has now opened for this year’s Two Castles Run.
This annual fundraising run, which is sponsored by Leamington Spa solicitors Blythe Liggins, will see participants tackle the 10km course between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle on Sunday June 11.
The fee for this year’s event is £29, and £27 for English Athletics registered runners, rising to £31 and £29 respectively for those registering in April.
Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “The Two Castles Run is a fantastic event which always draws in participants from far and wide.
“We are delighted to be continuing our long-running support of the run once again this year and we’re hoping to see as many people as possible taking part.”
Now in its 39th year, the Two Castles Run, organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club, assisted this year by Kenilworth Runners, is a flagship fund-raising event and attracts competitors from all over the country.
This year, there are 4,000 places available.
Race organiser and Rotarian Philip Southwell said: “As last year, to enhance the safety of the runners, the entire route will be closed to traffic.
“I would encourage those wanting to take part in this year’s race to register as soon as they can after March 1 as places are limited.”
To register for the race, visit www.twocastlesrun.org.uk or go to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/twocastlesrun