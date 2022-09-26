Meet the man tasked with leading ambitious plans to transform Leamington
Regeneration expert Mark Lee has been appointed as the chairman of the Leamington Transformation Board
Ambitious plans to transform Leamington will be led by a newly-appointed regeneration expert.
Mark Lee has now been recruited as the first independent chairman of the cross-party Leamington Transformation Board.
The board brings together all three tiers of local government to provide strategic direction for an ambitious programme of work to renew and regenerate Leamington town centre.
Various redevelopment schemes are already underway including at Spencer Yard, the Town Hall Creative Hub as well as the revival of the former House of Fraser and Marks & Spencer stores.
Mark said: “I am delighted to take up this role board and to play a part in releasing the potential of Leamington with exciting new developments that will propel the town forward.
"The foundations are in place for us to build on and I am keen that the transformation will make a positive difference for residents and visitors alike.”