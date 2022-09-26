Meet the man tasked with leading ambitious plans to transform Leamington

Marke Lee (right), the newly appointed chairman of the Leamington Transformation Board discusses plans with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day outside Leamington Town Hall. Picture supplied.

Ambitious plans to transform Leamington will be led by a newly-appointed regeneration expert.

Mark Lee has now been recruited as the first independent chairman of the cross-party Leamington Transformation Board.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The board brings together all three tiers of local government to provide strategic direction for an ambitious programme of work to renew and regenerate Leamington town centre.

Various redevelopment schemes are already underway including at Spencer Yard, the Town Hall Creative Hub as well as the revival of the former House of Fraser and Marks & Spencer stores.

Mark said: “I am delighted to take up this role board and to play a part in releasing the potential of Leamington with exciting new developments that will propel the town forward.