Meet the new Kenilworth Mayor - who aims to celebrate the town's heritage

A new Mayor has been elected in Kenilworth.

On May 17 Cllr Alix Dearing, the Mayor of Kenilworth for the 2023/24 period, handed over the chains of office to the newly elected Mayor, Cllr Alan Chalmers.

Alan Chalmers was born in Windhoek, Namibia, and grew up in Durban, South Africa.

Cllr Alan Chalmers, the Mayor of Kenilworth for the 2024/25 period. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council.

After being a lecturer in South Africa for two years, he came to Bristol University in 1989 to do his PhD and remained there for 18 years.

He moved to Kenilworth in 2007 when he and his whole group were head-hunted from Bristol University by the University of Warwick.

He currently leads a research team at WMG, University of Warwick looking at high-fidelity multisensory virtual experiences, including authentically reconstructing archaeological sites, and using virtual flavour to provide early screening for Alzheimer’s Disease.

As part of his role as Mayor, Cllr Chalmers has also selected the Waverley Centre as his chosen mayoral charity.

Cllr Alan Chalmers, the Mayor of Kenilworth for the 2024/25 period, with his Mayoress. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council.

Cllr Alan Chalmers, the Mayor of Kenilworth, said: “Kenilworth has a real sense of community.

"We see this every day in our town and this is why I have chosen the Waverley Centre as my Mayoral charity.

“The Waverley Centre reaches out to the people of Kenilworth and provides them with social activities and a wonderful lunch time meal (I had Christmas lunch there last year – it was excellent).

“I will dedicate my Mayoral year to the theme Kenilworth’s Heritage, to celebrate the past, present and future of this great town.

"This theme has been inspired by my own work on virtual archaeology in my day job at the University of Warwick, and by the sad loss of Woodside, an important part of Kenilworth’s Heritage that is now gone for ever.

"As part of this theme, I will be working with Warwick District Council, English Heritage, and a number of other individuals and organisations to create a new visitor’s experience in Abbey Fields and link the Abbey’s story with that of the castle.

"If we get this right, this time next year, visitors will be able to hold up their phones at various locations around Abbey Fields and, through Augmented Reality, be able to see how the Abbey appeared at different periods in the past.

“I am very honoured and privileged to be mayor of our great town for the next year.

"I look forward to working with all the people of Kenilworth to help ensure our town remains such a wonderful place in which to live and work.”

