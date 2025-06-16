Meet the people from the Warwick area who have been honoured in the King's Birthday Honours List

Five people from across Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

King Charles III has honoured people from across the country who have provided services to areas such as politics, sport, health and charity.

This year people have been have received honours for their work for the disabled community, for services to the NHS and charity, for their work in the automotive sector, for services to the community and more.

Lee Fisher, from Warwick, has been appointed an MBE for services to dance and the learning-disabled community.

Lee is the artistic director of Freefall Dance Company and the Birmingham Royal Ballet’s head of creative learning.

Russell Hardy, of Warwick , chair of Foundation Group partner organisations the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust and Wye Valley NHS Trust, was appointed an MBE for his services to the NHS and to charity.

Entrepreneur Professor David Keene from Kenilworth, the chief executive of Aurrigo, hasbeen appointed an MBE for his efforts to decarbonise airports, after he worked for a decade to launch the Auto-DollyTug, which moves luggage and cargo around six airports across the world.

Jeffrey Stevens, of Warwick, was awarded for his services to the community in Warwickshire.

Julian Hetherington, of Southam, an automotive transformation director for the Advanced Propulsion Centre has been appointed an MBE For services to business investment and growth.

Some of the people receiving knighthoods as part of this year’s birthday honours include former footballer David Beckham, singer and founder of The Who Roger Daltrey, actor and filmmaker Gary Oldman, and Welsh rugby league player Billy Boston.