Meet the Warwick 'town ambassadors' helping the town's visitors this year
Paula Dunne and Katie Neville are returning for a second year, while Paul Brighton returns for his third year in the role.
Matthew Cox and Diana Pop are the new faces joining the initiative this year.
The ambassadors act as town representatives and are on-hand to help visitors and locals.
Employed by Warwick Town Council, their duties include giving directions, helping with queries and requests, handing out leaflets, conducting surveys, as well as promoting the Visitor Information Centre and Box Office.
Liz Healey, Visitor Information Centre manager, said: “We have a very keen group of town ambassadors. They are all very local and passionate about the town.
“If you visit Warwick this summer you are likely to bump into the Warwick town ambassadors.
"They can't be missed in their vibrant green uniform, they are on hand to offer a mobile tourist information service providing help, advice and directions to members of the public. Please see the below
Speaking about the role, returning Town Ambassador Paula said: “I have lived in Warwick for 19 years and worked as a Town Ambassador last year and was delighted to be asked again.
"It is a great opportunity to meet tourists and visitors and share with them everything Warwick has to offer.
"In addition to Warwick Castle (which is great), we have military museums, the magnificent 15th Century St Mary's Church, fabulous gardens and various events throughout the summer. It's a great opportunity to keep fit too.”