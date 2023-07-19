Meet the Warwick 'town ambassadors' joining the visitor information team this year

The ambassadors uniform will be the same as last year – purple and silver.

Warwick once again has a team of ‘town ambassadors’ for the summer holidays to help promote the town and help visitors.

This year there are five ambassadors, they are; Steve Garrison – a local author joining for a fourth year, Beth Evans – from Warwick who just finished her degree at the University of Aberystwyth, Lesley Langdon – a Warwick resident returning for a third year, Paul Brighton – who moved to Warwick recently and Ashley Garrison-Brown – from Warwick, who works at the Visitor Information Centre on Saturdays.

The Warwick Town Ambassadors for 2023; Steve Garrison (top left), Paul Brighton (centre), Beth Evans (top right), Lesley Langdon (bottom left) and Ashley Garrison-Brown (bottom right). Photos supplied by Warwick Visitor Information Centre

The service will run until the end of August and is managed by the Visitor Information Centre.

Recently, the town ambassadors have been out on familiarisation visits to the attractions in the town.

Over the course of the summer, they will help to promote events, distribute leaflets, have a stall at the Saturday market and work with the businesses in the town.

Alice Priestly, supervisor at the Visitor Information Centre, said: “This is my first time since starting in March working with the Town Ambassadors.

Warwick Town Ambassadors Steve Garrison. Photo supplied by Warwick Visitor Information Centre

"As always there will be a lot going on over the summer with a full events programme and various festivals.

"The ambassadors are all local and know the town very well.