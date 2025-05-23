Meet Warwick's new Mayor, who hopes to lead with the message of resilience

A new Mayor of Warwick has taken over the chains of office for the next year – the first female mayor to take on the role in nine years.

Councillor Jackie D’Arcy became the mayor at the annual Mayor Making ceremony on May 22.

She has taken over the role from outgoing mayor Councillor David Skinner.

Councillor Simon Pargeter was also made the Deputy Mayor of Warwick at the event.

On her first day in the role, Cllr D’Arcy has issued a statement to the community.

The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D’Arcy’s statement

It is a real honour and privilege to be the new Mayor of Warwick. I want to offer my thanks to our town councillors for putting their trust in me and electing me as your Mayor.

I also want to offer my personal and sincere thanks to Councillor Dave Skinner, our immediate past mayor. To me, Dave has been an exceptional mayor and embraced the role with enthusiasm and boundless energy.

The outgoing mayor, Cllr David Skinner. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Dave has engaged with our residents, visitors and alike, always representing Warwick at events with dignity and charm. Dave, you have done an amazing job, and I thank you wholeheartedly for being a great role model. You leave me with a remarkable footprint to follow as the Mayor of Warwick and also as the first female mayor since 2016.

I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been elected to this role and to represent not only our county town of Warwick, but the people of Warwick.

We are very fortunate to live, work and play in a town rich in history with its magnificent buildings, which I am sure, can tell a story or two. Not least, The Court House, the home of Warwick Town Council, which is 300 years old this year. Not the town councillors or the officers I hasten to add.

Celebrations to follow later in the year for the 300 year anniversary. So, watch this space.

Warwick is a vibrant town, and the various annual events and activities are testament to that, such as, Warwick in Bloom, the Victorian Evening, the Folk Festival, Rotary Club Thai festival, Warwick Court Leet Beer Festival, Warwick Words, the Mop, Remembrance Sunday and of course Warwick Races to name, but a few.

And we recently celebrated Victory in Europe in and around the town. So, I hope you get the general picture as to how dynamic and diverse Warwick is.

Warwick is indeed a remarkable town and the people of Warwick have demonstrated positive adaptation to the many challenges we have had to face in recent years and no doubt will continue to do so in the future.

As your new Mayor, I look forward to nurturing future growth in our community networks and relationships.

We have, as a town, a strong community spirit, a cohesiveness which binds us together and engenders that all important sense of belonging and spirit of connection.

To this end, I have chosen the theme resilience, rather than specifically name charities I as of yet wish to support. I have chosen this theme because the people of Warwick have demonstrated resilience time and time again.

However, it is not the case for everyone, so in my capacity as Mayor, I wish to support those charities, associations and organisations which foster resilience and enable individuals, families and groups to flourish and grow successfully.

I am looking forward to the year ahead, doing my best for Warwick and promoting Warwick’s Vision, very recently published. I am delighted to be working more closely with our exceptional Warwick Town Council team based at The Court House, without whom, none of this would be possible.

Finally, where would we be without family and friends? My parents, now sadly passed, instilled important ethics and values which have moulded and shaped me into the person I am today. Values, such as, put others before yourself, never forget where you have come from and please and thank you goes a long way. I hope that I have made them proud.

My thanks to my dear sister, Caroline, her husband Dan and the next generation of our family, Gabriel, Darcy and Rafe. I am ever grateful for her support and encouragement over the years and I look forward to being part of my niece and nephews journeys into the future.

My heartfelt thanks to all my friends, we certainly try to put the world to rights in our own unique ways.

Thank you all for your trust and support and I very much look forward to the year ahead.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr David Skinner’s reflection on his year in office

Well, what a year it’s been. Who knew time could pass so quickly. It only seems a couple of weeks ago when I was made Mayor. I’m sure it’s been said before, but a year can pass in a heartbeat and whilst I thought I had a good handle on the town and the people, I have learnt over the past year that I was wrong.

The people are the beating heart of the town and there is so much work done voluntarily because of their love of their hometown and its people. They are making a huge contribution and quietly going about making an incredible difference. Their contribution across all parts of society have become part of everyday life and could be easily overlooked and taken for granted when they should be celebrated.

I’ve learnt that Warwick means so many different things to so many people for a variety of reasons unique to them. Warwick is also a place that is recognised to people worldwide for a number of reasons yet hold something special for them.

Because of the residents, businesses, visitors, history, architecture and buildings, festivals, community spirit, friendliness we all have something that is special and to be proud of.

When there are so many positive things happening, they need to be shared and celebrated. Wouldn’t it be fantastic if Warwick were the envy of other towns because of the positivity associated with it?

Thank you to everyone who has supported my various fundraising events during my civic year. Whether you donated a prize, sold or bought a raffle ticket – very many thanks to you all.

Finally, a big thankyou to everyone I have met who have been so kind, and for all those who have supported me throughout the year and made it so special for me. All in all, thank you Warwick for being Warwick.