Meeting to discuss possibility of Peace Festival coming back to Leamington

A public meeting will be held to discuss the possibility of bringing the Peace Festival back to Leamington.

The last Peace Festival was held in 2019 “but for many reasons, including the Covid pandemic”, it has not taken place since.

Leamington Peace Festival logo.

Now, a post on the event’s Facebook page says a public meeting will take place at St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington on Tuesday January 30 from 8pm to discuss the feasibility of the festival taking place again in the town.

The announcement says: “It is a precious event owned by the community and many people would love to see it back in whatever form that might be.

“The Peace Festival is unique, starting from small beginnings in 1979.

"This free festival is organised by volunteers in the town centre bringing access to all to enjoy and be inspired by music, children’s entertainment and stalls from local and national organisations working for the good of the town, the district and the world.

“A programme of entertainment showcases and encourages participation by local and national musicians.

"The festival is financed by contributions from stalls selling a wide range of crafts and clothing as well as vegetarian food and drink.

“Peace Talks by local groups take place between musical acts giving information and inspiration about a wide range of social, political, and environmental issues as well as addressing issues of health and wellbeing.”